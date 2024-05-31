John Schneider Has New Girlfriend 1 Year After Wife's Death

John Schneider opened up about his relationship with his new girlfriend one year after the death of his wife, Alicia Allain.

“God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands. Because I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything,” John, 64, said during an appearance on “Grace Begins, The Podcast” on Wednesday, May 29.

The Dukes of Hazzard actor’s partner sat off camera and he gave her a shout-out.

“Then just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy Dame over there,” he said.

John announced that Allain had died at age 53 in February 2023, following a four-year battle with breast cancer.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” he wrote on Facebook at the time.

The “Country Girls” singer never expected to find love again after suffering such a devastating loss in his life.

“I can honestly say I didn’t want it. I was done,” he said on the podcast. “And if that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have been here, there’s not a chance in the world.”

John previously spoke about finding ways to cope with his grief, including spending time with Allain’s parents and friends who have experienced loss.

“You don’t have to talk about it, but just being with other people who understand helps,” the Masked Singer alum told Closer in October 2023. “Otherwise, you feel like the odd person in the room, like nobody gets it. [My friend and I] look across at couples who are holding hands with a little bit of jealousy, honestly.”

After his wife’s death, John began working on his album We’re Still Us.

“The only way I get through the day is by distracting myself,” he shared. “I was at an emotional crossroads. But I know that Alicia loves the music that we did, so I had to do something to honor her.”

He poured his heart into the deeply personal songs on the album.

“I’m certain it is inspired by God, because almost all of these song titles came to me immediately,” the Hot in Cleveland alum said. “They say people die twice, when they stop breathing and the last time their name is mentioned,” he says. “My mission is to keep Alicia going for as long as I’m here.”