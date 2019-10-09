“I’ve been watching him in old episodes of Three’s Company, and it’s amazing how far and how weird he would go because he knew it was funny. It’s a beautiful and special quality to have,” Jason exclusively told Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “He was obsessed with eliciting that reaction.”

John loved to do slapstick comedy and he was great at it! “It just tickled him endlessly to be able to entertain people and make the corners of their mouths turn up,” his widow and second wife, Amy Yasbeck, told Closer. “It thrilled him to be able to change the weather inside somebody’s heart and mind. He knew it was a gift to be able to do that.”

John didn’t take his gift for granted either. He starred in many movies that had his fans constantly laughing, like 1990’s Problem Child, 2003’s Bad Santa, the TV series 8 Simple Rules (2002-2005) and, of course, Three’s Company.