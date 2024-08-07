More than two decades after John Ritter’s shocking sudden death, his wife and child are still shattered by the loss.

The beloved Three’s Company star Ritter was just 54 when he suffered a fatal heart episode on the set of his sitcom 8 Simple Rules on September 11, 2003.

While his older children with first wife Nancy Morgan, Jason, 44, Carly, 42, and Tyler, 39, have gone on with their lives and careers in entertainment, family friends exclusively tell Closer the same thing can’t be said for his second wife, Wings star Amy Yasbeck, 61, and his 25-­year-old son, Noah. They say the two are still heartbroken by the tragedy and haven’t been able to totally move forward.

“His death affected Amy so greatly,” the source tells Closer. “As the years go by, the loss of John becomes only more poignant and painful in her eyes.”

Yasbeck sued two of John’s doctors, claiming his death could have been avoided, but was unsuccessful. She later turned the tragedy into her life’s passion by founding the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health to help raise awareness about the condition that killed the beloved actor.

“Acting is no longer her passion,” a friend said of the once ­busy actress, who hasn’t had a screen credit since 2016 — a guest appearance on Pretty Little Liars. She also has no interest in dating, saying in an interview the foundation is her only passion.

“I think I would miss John more if I was dating,” she said. “I always feel like he’s with me, and that would be weird because in that case, three is not company.”

Insiders say Noah is similarly devastated by the loss of his dad and wants nothing to do with Hollywood. John’s death was especially cruel for him, coming as it did on his fifth birthday.

While he often helps his mom with the Ritter Foundation, he says he is “a private guy.”

“For a little while Noah eyed an acting career like his older half-brothers,” the insider says. “But he found he didn’t have the taste for it. He pretty much stays off social media and is hardly ever seen in public.”

“Both Amy and Noah say their passion is honoring John’s memory — they just prefer a simpler, quieter life now,” the insider adds.