It’s over. John Mellencamp and his girlfriend, Natasha Barrett, have split after several months of dating, a source exclusively tells Closer. The two remain amicable.

The news of the “Jack & Diane” crooner, 69, and the successful realtor’s breakup comes shortly after the two made their first public appearance as a couple in late May. The Grammy winner and the Santa Barbara native were spotted holding hands and looking happier than ever while taking a stroll on the beach in Malibu over Memorial Day weekend in photos obtained by Page Six.

At the time, People reported the former lovebirds were already romantically involved “for a few months,” adding, “He met her through his daughter Teddi Jo [Mellencamp], who lives in Los Angeles.” Fortunately for John, “Everybody really [liked] her.”

Shutterstock (2)

The “Hurts So Good” artist’s split with Natasha is his third breakup in the last two years. John was previously dating Nurse Jamie Sherrill, whom he met in March 2020. A separate insider told Closer he “found love” with the beauty expert, revealing things seemed “pretty serious” between the two.

Considering the “Pink Houses” singer and Jamie started dating amid the coronavirus pandemic, they were quarantining “at his place in Bloomington, Indiana,” the source dished. Not only were they taking advantage of their time in lockdown together, but the insider revealed Jamie even introduced John “to her triplets.”

Despite the happy romance, John and the beauty guru quietly ended their relationship after less than a year in January 2021.

Prior to giving love a shot with Jamie, John was in a long-term relationship with Meg Ryan. The Top of the Pops alum and the When Harry Met Sally star got together in November 2010 and were involved for four years before splitting for the first time in August 2014.

Shutterstock

Their breakup didn’t last long, however, as the exes reunited later that year. John and Meg called it quits once again, though, in October 2015, and stayed apart until July 2017. The on-and-off lovers gave their romance one final shot and even got engaged in late 2018, but they went their separate ways for good when they ended their engagement in October 2019.

Less than a year after their breakup in April 2020, a source revealed Meg was “[still] hurt” and a little “heartbroken” over their split. Especially after watching her former lover move on so quickly with Nurse Jamie, the insider said the You’ve Got Mail alum had yet to “fully [get] over” the legendary musician.

John’s team did not immediately respond to Closer’s requests for comment.