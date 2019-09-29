How much adorableness can you take? We hope it’s a lot because Chrissy Teigen was able to catch the moment her husband, John Legend, played piano alongside their young son Miles.

The model, 33, took to Instagram on Saturday, September 28, to share a super cute video of her man, 40, playing up a little jingle on the piano next to their boy. “Stop everything,” the TV personality wrote alongside the clip, which features little Miles smiling up at his dad while he sings “My Favorite Things.”

Take a look at the video below!

No surprise here, but fans were completely head over heels for this sweet moment. “Miles Legend — The Live Album …. coming soon,” one fan said. “This made my whole day. Heart bursting!” another added.”

The famous couple — who tied the knot in 2013 — also share a daughter, Luna, 3. While these moments featuring their kids are memorable, the pair have made it clear that they won’t be welcoming another baby anytime soon. “Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again. These guys are exhausting!” the Lip Sync cohost said on Instagram of her current children. This is actually not the first time that Chrissy has discussed having another child.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

“It’s definitely not in the cards right now because I feel like I’d miss out on Miles,” the Cravings author once told People. “Luna was a great age because she was growing up, she was speaking, and we knew that another baby could fit into the mix. … And then Miles is just so little, I don’t want to miss out on any of his moments. So I definitely want another child but definitely not now. I think we’re gonna space this one a little longer than the two of them.”

At the moment, the duo is just all about working together to raise their little ones. “Luna thinks she can get away with things with us or take things to certain people,” Chrissy the outlet. “You just have to be on the same page all the time, because it’s not fair when there’s one bad person [or] a bad guy. No one wants to be the bad guy, so it’s helpful when you’re all the bad guy. It’s important to be on the same page.”

We just can’t wait to see more lovely moments featuring Chrissy and John’s kids!