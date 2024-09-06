John Cena’s Rare Photos With Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Over the Years Prove They’re So in Love!

John Cena has established quite a reputation in the wrestling ring, but outside of his persona as a WWE superstar and actor, he’s a doting husband to Shay Shariatzadeh.

Since their 2020 wedding, the Ricky Stanicky actor and the Iranian engineer have made appearances together at a handful of red carpet outings.

During a July 2024 interview with the Wall Street Journal, John shared the secret to his happy relationship with his wife. “Honesty, communication, genuine love, gratitude and vulnerability have helped us tremendously,” he said.

Their photos together prove their relationship was built to last!