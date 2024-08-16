On an episode of her series Morning Mika this week, Mika Brzezinski decided to spotlight a new music video from her husband, Joe Scarborough, and some viewers were rather shocked by his singing abilities.

If you didn’t know, Joe, 61, has had a passion for music and performing in addition to his work on Morning Joe for many years. While talking about her husband’s latest musical endeavor, Mika, 57, referred to the new song as a “special treat.”

“My husband, Joe Scarborough, is, as you may know, a musician. But you may not know the background,” she began. “Joe grew up in the deep south in church communities. His mother had a master’s in music and worked as a music director and organist at churches while Joe was growing up. She taught him piano in between his own church practices and bible studies.”

“He always loved writing rock songs, but it was gospel music from both White and Black churches that came most naturally to him as a writer,” Mika added. “He’s kind of private about this music. But when I heard a song that he recorded this summer called ‘No Guarantees,’ I forced him to record and tape the song about standing up and doing what needs to be done to save democracy.”

Mika went on to say that the song was inspired by a Richard Cohen Washington Post column from 20 years ago.

“Joe wrote ‘No Guarantees’ as both a warning and a song of hope. I wanted you to hear it,” the political commentator said.

Shannon Finney/WireImage

The music video then began playing, with Joe sitting at the piano and a gospel choir performing with him as he belted out the lyrics. The video was posted on MSNBC’s official YouTube page, with the comments section flooding with remarks from people who had no idea Joe sings.

“I didn’t know he played and sang! He’s talented! Thanks for sharing! I’m glad you pushed him to record this,” one person commented, while another wrote, “So beautifully done! That’s another side of Joe I didn’t know. Happy I saw this today.”

On Mika’s Instagram account, she shared a clip of Joe’s new song, with many fans reflecting the same sentiment about not knowing that Joe was a musician.

“Wow! I had no idea Joe was a talented musician,” one person commented underneath the post, while another said, “Joe should have shared this side years ago!!”

In October 2019, Joe sat down with Billboard to open up about his music career and why songwriting is cathartic for him.

“It’s so interesting; as I get older, the music means more to me and it seems, oddly enough, even though I’ve been in politics and talking about politics on TV for so long, I actually see myself as a musician first,” he said. “When I’m in the studio, it’s like I’m escaping. It’s my version of a weekend away golfing. Music is what drives me and it’s how I judge myself. If I’m writing and recording songs and if I’m in the middle of projects that move me and I’m feeling good about myself, I think that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do with my talents.”