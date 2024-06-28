Joe Scarborough Praises Wife Mika Brzezinski in Instagram Post

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough praised his wife, Mika Brzezinski, in a rare Instagram post shared on his page earlier this week.

“A child of immigrants who fled Hitler, came to America, had a mom who became an acclaimed sculptor, and a father who helped shape policy that contributed to the Soviet’s downfall,” the caption of Joe’s post read. “But in my humble opinion, their greatest work was as parents of their extraordinary and loving daughter.”

In the comments section of the post, viewers of Morning Joe chimed in to talk about why they enjoy watching Mika, 57, on-air each week.

“Completely agree! I don’t know her personally, but I haven’t missed a day she’s on air in 10 years. I feel like I know what kind of person she is by her words and actions,” one person wrote.

“Mika is truly a talented and amazing woman! Thank you for being an important part of our mornings! And keep sharing stories about your animals!!!” another penned.

Mika is an animal rights activist who has several pets in the home she shares with Joe, 61.

“Your heart and love speak volumes! Endearing thoughts and feelings about Mika and the grand wonderful parents she had and for a number of years shared with you!” one fan said.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

She often posts photos of her pets on her Instagram page, hanging out around the house or in the backyard of her sprawling Maine summer home that she inherited from her parents.

“Plus she’s a great mom to Hobs, Meatball and the rest of the animal crew! You can always tell a lot about a person’s character by how they treat animals!” another person pointed out.

Mika and Joe got married in 2018 after nearly a decade of working together on Morning Joe. She was previously married to Jim Hoffer for 22 years while Joe had been married and divorced twice before.

Joe previously opened up about why his marriage to Mika works and how they resolve conflicts in their home.

“For me, the mistake always was I’m very driven at work, but I go home and I don’t want to fight. I’m passive aggressive. I’m sort of like, ‘Whatever you want to do,’” he told People in August 2017, one year before their wedding at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. “That’s really what I think hurt me in one relationship after another. And differences grow over a decade and things ultimately blow up. With Mika and me, we both learn you have to. If there’s a problem, put it on the table immediately. If it gets ugly, it gets ugly. You go there and you fight through it.”

“I’ll tell you, the blessing for us is, we always knew we had to take care of things by 6 a.m. the next morning,” he continued. “So we couldn’t go to sleep mad at each other, because Mika has the worst poker face in the history of television. She wears everything on her sleeve. I know if she goes on the air angry with me that everybody’s going to know.”