Joe Scarborough Is a Musician

In addition to his career on television, Joe is a musician who released his debut EP, Mystified, in 2017. The former politician has fronted the band titled Scarborough, as well as played in front of crowds over the past decade.

“Music, music is so important to me and my songs are so important to me,” Joe said, per Vanity Fair.

Joe never intended on keeping his music career a secret from those who may know him best from Morning Joe.

“There was nothing secret about it,” he told Vice in September 2017. “That’s what I wanted to do, but I did all these other things, but I kept doing music. It’s one of the reasons when I lifted my [acoustic] guitar up [at the show]. I’ve owned this guitar since 1981 or 1982. It’s been with me everywhere I’ve gone. You’re one of those people, like the guitar is older than you.”