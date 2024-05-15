Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are More in Love Than Ever — Rare Quotes About Their Marriage

It’s been over five years since Morning Joe cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., on November 24, 2018.

However, the two met years earlier after Mika joined the MSNBC weekday morning broadcast show as a cohost in 2007 alongside Joe and Willie Geist.

Though Mika and Joe were both in relationships at the time, Willie later said in 2017 that their love blossomed while they worked together after their respective splits. “You had two single people, I think they always had a good relationship, they always had good chemistry, so I was not surprised by it. I was happy for them,” Geist said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in June 2017.

Closer takes a look back about what Joe and Mika have said about one another over the years.