Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are 'Full-Blown Fighting'

Mika Brzezinski may be ready to say goodnight to Morning Joe Scarborough!

The TV twosome’s marriage has gone south since 2022, when the A.M. lovebirds winged it to Florida, where they are living and working on top of each other in their Jupiter, Florida home.

Now, their signature TV tiffs have crossed over into their off-camera lives, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“Spending every waking moment together is just too much” for Joe, 61, and Mike, 57, the source says. “Their on-air bickering has escalated into full-blown fighting, and the cracks in their relationship are becoming more apparent.”

The couple have cohosted the early-morning news and opinion program since 2007. At the time, both were married to other people: Joe to second wife Susan Waren and Mika to Jim Hoffer.

Willie Geist, who co-anchored the program alongside Mike and Joe in the early days, said the their relationship developed slowly over the years and then blossomed after each of them split from their partners.

“You had two single people, I think they always had a good relationship, they always had good chemistry, so I was not surprised by it. I was happy for them,” Geist, 49, said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in June 2017.

Joe divorced his wife in 2013, with Mika splitting from her husband in 2016. Almost immediately, rumors began swirling around their purported romance. According to a GQ profile from September 2016, the pair were “frequently spotted outside 30 Rock, traveling together on Nantucket and in Charleston, or sitting at tables for two over cozy dinners in Manhattan.”

After playing coy about their rumored romance, the two announced their engagement on air in May 2017. They officially married in a secret ceremony at the National Archives in Washington D.C. in November 2018.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

However, while their love story may have started storybook, problems began when the opinionated anchorman unilaterally decided they should relocate from New York City to his home state of Florida without really asking Mika for her input, infuriating the NYC native, the insider says.

Mika was “blindsided” by the decision, according to one insider. “Her friends, favorite restaurants and shops are all in the Big Apple, and she had no intention of leaving. She went along for the sake of the show and their relationship but was never happy about it.”

Tensions apparently boiled over when MSNBC yanked Morning Joe off the air on the Monday after the July 13 assassination attempt of Donald Trump — the couple are known to be harsh critics of the former president.

“We were very surprised. We were very disappointed,” by the network’s decision, Joe told the audience on Tuesday, July 16, when the show returned to the air.

Insiders said he threatened MSNBC execs he would walk if it ever happened again, and Mika blew up at him for putting their jobs on the line without consulting her.

“They’re in crisis mode and there are concerns they may not make it,” a second insider confirms.