What a cutie! Joanna Gaines shared the most adorable clip of her youngest son, Crew, as he was spotted stealing one of his dad’s books off a shelf. The former HGTV star, 41, caught the mischievous act on tape and uploaded the clip to Instagram on Thursday, November 21.

“Chip Gaines’ biggest fan 😍,” she captioned the heartwarming video of 1-year-old Crew grabbing his dad’s book Capital Gaines. After reaching on his tippy-toes to snag the book off the shelf, the adorable youngster casually walked away with the copy in hand before planting a big kiss on the cover. So cute!



Instagram/JoannaGaines

Joanna’s fans gushed over the heartwarming act in the comment section of her post. “This makes my day! Thank you for sharing,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “My heart is smiling.” A third follower chimed in, writing, “If that isn’t the most precious expression of a little son for his daddy. What a joy he is to y’all.”

For the last year and a half, Chip, 45, and Joanna — who tied the knot in 2003 and also share kids Drake, 14, Ella, 13, Duke, 11, and Emmie Kay, 9 — have had their hands full raising their little bundle of joy. Although fans assumed the longtime couple would be done having babies, Chip recently hinted they might actually consider having baby No. 6.

“I could see Crew having a little sibling and me being like, ‘I love this woman!'” the beloved contractor gushed during an interview on Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist in late October. The We Are the Gardeners author didn’t seem opposed to her hubby’s idea even though she jokingly denied, saying “Oh, jeez, Willie, another subject.”

“When I’m 50, Chip’s going to want more kids. Just know, this is going to be the headline forever — Jo’s pregnant again,” she hilariously continued. “Chip with children is like business — there’s never too many.”

Although being the mom and dad of six kids sounds impossible for some, Chip and Jo couldn’t be more doting parents. The Fixer Upper pair’s former costar, Jimmy Don Holmes from JDH Iron Designs, echoed that sentiment in an interview with Closer Weekly earlier this year.

“They’re amazing as parents — just like his parents and her parents,” Jimmy Don exclusively gushed to Closer at the time. “They’re so good with the kids! I feel like a better person because I got to know the Gaines and their parents— they’re all kind people.”

We wonder if Chip and Jo will be giving Crew a baby brother or sister!