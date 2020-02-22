All about being together. Joanna Gaines is one busy woman, but when it comes down to it her family comes first — and she recently revealed the sweetest tradition they have.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, February 21, to post a short video revealing something her husband, Chip Gaines, and their children like to do together. “Gaines Family Tradition. … A few years ago, @chipgaines and I made it a tradition to spend Valentine’s with the kids. We stay home, get all dressed up, and cook a fancy (and clearly messy) meal,” the TV personality wrote.

“Plus, it was a good excuse to make some things out of my NEW cookbook — Magnolia Table, Volume 2!” Take a look at the clip below — which was filmed by Joanna’s eldest child Drake!

It is clear that fans were all about the video, as they quickly responded in the comments section. “Official petition to make this video a regular thing — like a cooking show,” one person said. Another added, “So love the video but the blooper clip is priceless — interactions with family, making memories.”

Joanna and her husband, 45, share five kids — sons Drake, 15, Duke, 11, and Crew, 1, and daughters Ella, 14, and Emmie, 10. However, the happy couple may not be done adding to their little group.

“I could see Crew having a little sibling and me being like, ‘I love this woman!'” Chip once gushed while chatting on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. “Oh, jeez, Willie, another subject,” Joanna chimed in, although she may still be on board with the idea.

“When I’m 50, Chip’s going to want more kids. Just know, this is going to be the headline forever — Jo’s pregnant again,” the Fixer Upper alum continued. “Chip with children is like business — there’s never too many,” she quipped.

For now, the famous pair is busy working on their ever-expanding empire, as not only are they expected to open their own boutique hotel, but they’re also getting ready to launch their own cable network in 2020.

A lot of big things are happening for Joanna, Chip and their incredible family — we can’t wait!