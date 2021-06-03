It’s typical to find Joanna Gaines in a pair of jeans and a T-shirt while working on her farm, but the TV star traded in her khakis for a bikini while vacationing in Mexico. Joanna flaunted her gorgeous bikini body in a two-piece bathing suit during a beach trip to celebrate her 18th anniversary with husband Chip Gaines.

The 43-year-old mom of five flaunted her flawless figure, sharing a clip of her jumping in the pool on Tuesday, June 1. In the quick video, Joanna can be seen holding her nose as her bathing suit-clad self stepped back and fell into the luxurious body of water.

Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram

The clip was included in a video collage the Magnolia Journal founder shared for the couple’s 18th anniversary, which they celebrated on May 31. Alongside the minute montage, Chip and Jo could be seen adventuring around beautiful Mexico. She sweetly penned, “18 years. Thankful to be on this adventure with you — happy anniversary.”

It’s not often for Chip and Jo to treat themselves to a vacation considering they constantly have their hands full running their Magnolia empire. Aside from having multiple businesses on their plate, the longtime lovebirds — who wed in 2003 — are the proud parents of five kids: Drake, 16, Ella Rose, 14, Duke, 13, Emmie Kay, 11, and Crew, 2.

No matter how busy their schedules, though, the Fixer Upper alums don’t have to think twice about prioritizing their family over their professional lives. During a chat with Today star Jenna Bush Hager for Southern Living in February 2019, Joanna explained why motherhood “means everything” to her.

“Everything else in my life can go away, but that’s my thing. That’s what wakes me up. It is my heart — these kids,” she gushed. “Being a mom is at the core of who I am. It’s my top priority.”

Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram

The HGTV alum said her kiddos are especially on her mind when she’s traveling or away for work. “What I always challenge myself with every day — even if it involves going on an out-of-town trip — is asking myself, ‘What can I do to fill these kids up?'” she shared. “The greatest investment that I’ll ever put into life as a woman or as a wife or as a mother is time. That is my greatest investment.”

While it seems they’re having a blast in Mexico, we bet Chip and Jo can’t wait to get home to their kiddos!