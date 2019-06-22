What a wonderful year it has been. Joanna Gaines honored her youngest son Crew by sharing a lovely post on his first birthday.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, June 22, to share a slideshow of photos featuring her baby boy and her other four kids — Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 10, and Emmie Kay, 9, — that she shares with her husband, Chip Gaines. “One year ago. What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy,” the TV star captioned the pics.

The photos include a look at the delivery room where Crew would be born, and unseen snaps of Chip, 44, on the day his youngest son was born. Fans were loving the pictures, as they took to the comments section to respond. “A beautiful family made even better by baby Crew,” one person said. Another added, “Wait, what?? How has it been a year already!! Happy Birthday, may all your birthday wishes come true. And Happy Anniversary to your beautiful parents!”

The happy couple — who tied the knot in 2003 — recently celebrated another year of marriage. “16 years and it feels like we’re just getting started … I love you Chip Carter Gaines #16,” Joanna captioned a photo of the two on their special day.

These days, the pair is all about spending as much time as possible with their little ones. “One of my regrets is that I don’t remember things from the other four. It was such a crazy time,” the HGTV star dished to Southern Living. “Motherhood means everything to me. Everything else in my life can go away, but that’s my thing — these kids.”

She continued, “I don’t want to waste a second of emotion on something that doesn’t create any good. I think, ‘What can I do to show my kids that I love them?’ Even if it’s making a cup of hot cocoa, it’s about finding little ways to connect.”

What a family!