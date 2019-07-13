They grow up in a flash! Joanna Gaines celebrated her son Crew’s birthday by sharing a lovely post to her social media for all to know just what a wonderful child he is.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, July 12, to post a new photo of her and her youngest kid. “I can’t believe Baby Crew is already ONE 😭,” she wrote alongside the cute snap. “This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate.”

Fans went crazy over the sweet post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You two are the cutest duo! What a perfect little sidekick!” one person said. “He looks so much like his daddy here!” another added, referring to Chip Gaines — he also celebrated his boy’s birthday on his Instagram.

“Like father, like son,” the 44-year-old wrote next to two pics of him feeding Crew some cake.

The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2003, share four other kids — Drake, 14, Duke, 13, Ella Rose, 13, and Emmie Kay, 9. The duo also make sure to spend as much time with them as possible. “It’s about quality time together, but also giving each other space — and three bathrooms don’t hurt either,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“They always eat meals together at the table and their family nights include games like cards and checkers, then bedtime stories and prayers. In this house, mom’s rules include no cell phones or TV, homework first then play and no computers after 6 p.m. In the evening, the kids kick back by reading each other stories. Everyone says they have the perfect life,” the source added.

The HGTV stars have even passed down their hardworking ways to their children, especially little Crew. “He’s my little sidekick,” Joanna told People of her baby. “He comes to work with me every day and goes to all my meetings. I always tell Chip, ‘This boy is going to be able to run the company by age 5!’” How sweet!