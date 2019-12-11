They are one of the hardest working couples out there, but if you work hard you play hard — and that’s exactly what Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines did recently at a basketball game.

The famous couple was spotted having ball at an NCAA college basketball game featuring Baylor versus Butler on Tuesday, December 10 in Waco, Texas. The duo was seen with nothing but smiles, as they also took time to pose with the Baylor mascot, Bruise. It is nice to see the Fixer Upper alums taking some time for themselves, especially since they are also parents to five kids — Drake, 14, Ella, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie Kay, 9, and Crew, 1.

The pair have also been married since 2003, and while they have built quite the empire, they also admit that there are times where they don’t see eye-to-eye. “This is a very hard thing to do, to work together with someone you also have a relationship and a family with,” Chip, 45, explained to the audience while at INBOUND, an annual conference held by HubSpot in Boston. “We definitely disagree. It’s not perfect. But for Jo and I, it really is a special bond we’re extremely proud of. We work really well together.”

Rod Aydelotte/AP/Shutterstock

“We’re this odd yin and yang, this whole opposites attract. It really was this powerful chemistry that happened early in our marriage,” Chip continued at the event. “We enjoyed spending time together, taking on challenges together. I would argue that at the end of the day, we learned early that we’re a lot stronger and powerful when we’re pulling together, as opposites to pulling against each other. We’re a powerful force when we operate like that.” However, there is also another key secret to their longtime marriage.

“Our secret ingredient to our marriage and working relationship is a solid mutual respect,” Chip said of his incredible partnership. “We definitely disagree. It’s not perfect. A lot of hard work goes into this, but if you can get to a mutual place of respect, you can change the world.”

It is quite clear and Chip and Joanna have so much love for one another. We can’t wait to see what other adventures they get into!