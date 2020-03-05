Every night is date night for Joan Collins and Percy Gibson! The Hollywood lovebirds were all smiles as they were spotted leaving Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood following a romantic evening on Wednesday, March 4.

The 86-year-old beauty was glowing as she left the celebrity hot spot holding hands with her handsome husband. Joan and Percy, 55, didn’t leave each other’s side as they headed out from dinner with good friend Alana Stewart.

‘For their weekday outing, Joan looked as gorgeous as always wearing a navy blue dress with white flowers. The iconic Dynasty star — who tied the knot with Percy in 2002 — was all glammed up as she sported her signature brunette curls. She also accessorized her look with matching pumps, a black cardigan and a trendy handbag.

Percy, on the other hand, looked just as dapper next to his leading lady. The Time of Their Lives actor donned a white dress shirt, a gray suit jacket and black dress pants. Percy tied his look together with a pair of black dress shoes.

Perhaps Craig’s is one of Joan and Percy’s favorite places to grab some grub considering they were previously spotted at the famous restaurant on Tuesday, March 2. They even hit up the American cuisine joint on February 25 and February 27!

Joan is gearing up to celebrate her 87th birthday this May, and the brunette beauty — who rose to fame alongside late sister Jackie Collins in the late 1980s — looks better and better every time we see her. Luckily for fans, the British actress previously revealed some of her best beauty secrets and dished some tips for achieving a youthful glow.

“I don’t stuff myself with food. I only eat half of what’s on my plate and I won’t deprive myself. I’ll drink wine, have dessert, eat toast and have coffee with sugar,” Joan told the U.K.’s OK! magazine in December 2018. “I think I’m just lucky. I also try to get enough sleep and always wear moisturizer, sunscreen and night cream.”

The Golden Globe winner even said she feels so good in her 80s, she isn’t even thinking about the day when she’ll retire. “I don’t even consider it,” she insisted at the time. “I like what I’m doing and I want to keep on doing it as long as I can. I have a very good, rich life, and I’m so lucky.”

