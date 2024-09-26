Jimmy Fallon Calling in 'Favors' from A-List Friends for Ratings (EXCL)

Jimmy Fallon is in a major panic due to NBC’s recent cutbacks, which saw his once-five nights per week drawn back to four, and a source says he’s counting on his best friend, Justin Timberlake, and other close showbusiness friends to deliver a soft landing if it comes to the point he has to find a new gig.

A longtime Tonight Show insider exclusively shares insights into the situation and Jimmy’s hope for the future with Closer: “Jimmy’s not exactly living on borrowed time, because he does still have years left on his contract and he still has a knack for getting big guests and coming up with unusual bits they’ve never done on T.V. before.”

“But if losing one night a week looks bad, that’s because it is!”

Recent budget issues have seen NBC make some drastic changes to their lineup, but also some seemingly-small-scale penny pinching across the network, including cutting the live band from Seth Meyers’ Late Night show.

The network cutting The Tonight Show, which has roots stretching back all the way to the formation of the couch-and-desk format in 1954, to the same frequency as other late night shows, including Late Night With Seth Meyers, CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, is relegating the T.V. legend to the status of its competitors.

The insider even says that, “when Jimmy took the Tonight Show job ten years ago, he pretty much insisted on five tapings a week and promised the decision would pay for itself.”

“For the first few years of the show, it apparently did. But 2024 is a different time and the amount of advertisers willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars for thirty seconds during Jimmy’s show have definitely shrunk, even Jimmy admits that.”

Chuck Liddy-Pool/Getty Images

Now, it’s up to Jimmy’s close industry ties to save his job! The host, 50, has logged an impressive litany of A-list friends throughout his 10 years in the big chair of NBC’s flagship talk show.

“The plan going forward is to rely on what works on the show – the people Jimmy has known and trusted for years to come on and deliver,” the insider says.

“Justin Timberlake is in that category and in very regular contact with Jimmy, so is Tina Fey, and, lucky for Jimmy, so are a whole bunch of musical acts.”

The comedian touts some of the worlds’ top acts among his musical regulars, which he hopes will keep eyes on the show and advertisers in NBC’s inbox.

“To Jimmy’s credit,” the insider continues, “The Tonight Show has become Billie Eilish‘s go-to venue to debut new music, and Jimmy still has a lot of favors he can call in from all across the music business.”

“It’s not exactly a bleak situation yet – The Tonight Show is still produced by Lorne Michaels, one of the most powerful people in television – but it’s going to be an uphill battle to grow the audience with an hour less of original content a week.”