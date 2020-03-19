While Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, were socially distancing themselves due to the coronavirus outbreak, the comedian realized something very funny.

“Me and my wife were talking, we were like: ‘We actually like each other! We chose well!’” he joked to the hosts of the Today show during its Thursday, March 19, episode.

Jimmy and Nancy share kids — Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5 — and even though they’ve been cooped up at home, the dad of two says it’s been a blast working from his house. “It’s been very bonding,” he gushed about hosting The Tonight Show from his living room. “It’s like getting to know everybody. It’s bizarre.”

In order for everything to run smoothly, the dad of two got his wife and kids to help him out. When he interviewed Lin-Manuel Miranda via Skype, he showed off some great artwork his oldest daughter drew.

“My graphics department is Winnie Fallon, who is 6 years old,” the TV personality joked, while showing off a long strip of paper with Lin-Manuel’s name on it. “So thank you, Winnie.”

As The Tonight Show continues to be aired from Jimmy’s house, the four-time Emmy Award winner can count on his family to help him out. He and Nancy have been married since 2007 and they share a very special bond. When Jimmy proposed to his partner at her family’s summer home in New Hampshire, he broke out in tears because he was so overcome with emotion.

“I went out to the dock and said [to myself], ‘Don’t cry. Let her cry first.’ I’m a pretty mushy guy … and I just wanted it to be perfect. I got down on one knee and I immediately [started weeping],” he recalled to People‘s Jess Cagle in September 2018. “[Nancy’s] like, ‘Are you having a stroke?’ My face was like I was smelling burnt toast.”

However, everything turned out for the best. “She said yes and we celebrated and it was fun,” he gushed. “The rest is history.”