Is he ready to become everyone’s favorite masked bank teller again? Don’t look now, but Jim Carrey hasn’t completely shut the door on starring in a sequel to The Mask.

The 58-year-old recently spoke to Comicbook.com and revealed that he might be all about donning the famous green mask again — with an important condition of course. “I don’t think in terms of sequels and stuff like that. ‘The Mask’ I think, myself, you know, it would depend on a filmmaker,” the comedian admitted. “I don’t want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure.” Exciting!

The actor last played the iconic role back in 1994, where he starred as Stanley Ipkiss, a pretty awkward bank teller who comes across a cursed mask that let’s him turn into quite the memorable character who can do it all. Cameron Diaz starred alongside Jim in her first ever role.

This wouldn’t be the first time that ‘The Mask’ has returned — in 2005 a spin-off titled Son of The Mask was released. However, it didn’t make much of a blip in the box office, and it was universally panned by critics.

It’s shaping up to be a big year for the comedian. He can soon be seen in the film adaptation of the classic video game Sonic the Hedgehog. He has even considered returning to roots of stand-up comedy.

“Yeah, anything can happen in this world. You never know. If I felt I had something to say,” Jim once responded when asked if he could see himself gracing the stand-up stage again.

“It’s hard for stand-ups nowadays though. It’s hard to get a place to work your stuff out, without the cell phones and all the stuff. It’s a different process now, but it’s all valid stuff. There’s some great standups,” the father-of-one continued. “But, I keep going back to people like [George] Carlin who were just like, and I knew George a little bit and he has emerged after death as one of the, just the most important voices out there. The most honest, not agreeable all the time, but holy crap man, a guy who was not editing himself and did it so artfully. I could listen to him for hours.”

