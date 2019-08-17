The tributes have been pouring in for Peter Fonda, who passed away recently after a battle with lung cancer — and Jessica Biel is remembering him in quite the special way.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, August 17, to shine the light on the late actor, and discuss the memorable time she was fortunate enough to work with him. “I had the honor of working with #PeterFonda on the first movie I ever made (as an angsty teenager with a nose ring),” the actress captioned a snap from the film. “Ulee’s Gold was a huge opportunity and he believed in me. I’m forever grateful for him and the impact he had on me and my career. I’m sure countless others can say the same. Rest in paradise.”

Take a look at the full snap below.

Many fans were quick to offer up some positive words in response. “That was a good movie! Didn’t even realize you were in it till now,” one person said. “One of my favorite movies. Jess, thank you for a outstanding performance,” another said.

The Easy Rider actor passed away on Friday, August 16 at the age of 79. “In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts,” his family said in a statement shared with Closer. “As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy. And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Many of his loved ones have shared special words, including his sister, Jane Fonda. “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother,” the actress said in a statement. “The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”

It certainly looks like Peter impacted plenty of people during his fulfilling life.