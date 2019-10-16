When Jessica Biel met Justin Timberlake for the first time, she barely had any doubts in her mind that the “SexyBack” singer was The One for her. In fact, Jessica knew she found Mr. Right in Justin because they got along so well.

“I knew that he was my person early on, but we were so young. There wasn’t any big risks being taken. There wasn’t anything … really putting anything on the line. We were just hanging out,” the 37-year-old recalled to Entertainment Tonight. “I think before we got married, that’s when I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is the person I want to be in the boat with when we hit the rapids, because we’re going to hit the rapids and we’re going to have to hold on tight. Can you row? Because I can row, I think you can row, let’s try this.'”

Jessica knew she and Justin could weather any storm together — and he has proved her right. The pair have been married since 2012 and they are still going strong. “When you’re married for the first time you go, ‘OK. You can’t just jump out of this thing,'” The Sinner star said.

After the pair made their love official, they welcomed their 4-year-old son, Silas, together. Being a dad of one has made Justin realize how similar parenting is to marriage.

“It’s like once you find that person, it’s like a baptism, where you’re like, ‘I can’t go back,’ you know what I mean?” he told ET in a separate interview. “Like, I don’t, I can’t go back, so, which is what fatherhood’s like too.”

“I’m just enjoying the ride,” he added.

Silas has made his parents so happy that Jessica wants her kid to embody all of Justin’s great traits. “I would like our baby to inherit Justin’s charm and his sense of humor. There are many qualities I’d love him to get from Justin,” she previously gushed to Australia’s News.com.au. “But there’s one thing I don’t want for him. I really don’t want him to be a musician.”

If Silas doesn’t become a musician, he can always be an actor!