What better excuse than a Halloween party to hit the town with your main squeeze? Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel enjoyed a rare date night with friends while attending the annual Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on October 25. An eyewitness who spoke with b gave fans an inside look at their fun night out.

“Justin and Jessica walked in with a few other people [at 10 p.m.]. Altogether, the group is ‘NSync,” the source explained. “Justin is the microphone, Jessica is Justin with a fro, and it looks like their other friends with them are the other members. Jessica laughed and told Justin, ‘Come on, man!” while guiding them through the party.”

Inside the big bash, the legendary pop star wasn’t afraid to show off his skillful ~moves~ on the dance floor, y’all. “By the buffet, Justin was holding a margarita, a pair of sunglasses, and dancing to Drake‘s ‘One Dance.’ He’s crisscrossing his feet and jumping up and down,” the eyewitness dished. “Eiza Gonzalez (dressed as Maleficent) danced alongside Justin and they started doing the ‘Bye Bye Bye’ dance moves. Eiza yelled, ‘Let’s go! We’ve been practicing for this all day!'”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Plus, the happy couple got a chance to bust a move together, too — and it was super sexy. “Jessica and Justin got rowdy on the dance floor,” the insider said. “She was laughing and super playful and he seemed really into it.”

It’s great to see these two having a blast in their married life together, but it’s also not a huge surprise. Though it’s been a minute since they’ve been spotted out, the couple was seen teaching their son, Silas, a thing or two about golf during the Omega European Masters in Switzerland back in August.

We adore fun parents — and it seems like Justin and Jessica are some of the most entertaining ones around.