Jessica Alba is the ultimate powerhouse when it comes to making a living. The actress-turned-businesswoman has earned an incredible fortune, and after The Honest Company went public in May 2021, her net worth skyrocketed to an insane amount.

The Fantastic Four alum is worth an estimated $340 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It’s likely that number will soon rise even more as Jessica took The Honest Company public, earning a one-time $2.6 million dividend, as well as her stake in the brand, per The Hollywood Reporter. In addition, Daily Mail reported the brand’s value rose to almost $2 billion shortly after going public.

The Dark Angel star founded the online marketplace, which sells endless baby products, beauty items, cleaning products, other household necessities and much more, in 2011. As her website states, Jessica launched The Honest Company to “create safe, effective products,” and in doing so, they “go above and beyond to ensure that every product we develop lives up to our rigorous standards of safety, efficacy and integrity.”

Most of Jessica’s net worth is attributed to her work as a businesswoman. In fact, the Independent reported she owns more than 5.6 shares of The Honest Company, which are worth nearly $130 million today. But while she can thank her business-like nature for her big bucks, the brunette beauty got her start in the industry thanks to her talents as an actress.

Jessica began her career in Hollywood when she made her debut in 1994’s Camp Nowhere, which led to her first recurring role in the tween comedy The Secret World of Alex Mack later that year. From there, she made guest appearances in popular projects, including Chicago Hope in 1996, Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1998 and Never Been Kissed in 1999. The California native also appeared in the Australian TV series Flipper from 1995 to 1999.

In 2000, Jessica landed her first major role when she was cast in the TV series Dark Angel. The hit sci-fi series, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Drama, ran for two seasons until 2002.

Throughout the next decade, Jessica — who wed husband Cash Warren in 2008 — juggled her Hollywood career and life with her family. Following the couple’s wedding, the Sin City actress and the film producer became the parents of their three kids, Honor, Haven and Hayes.

But despite her busy job as a doting mom and loving wife, Jessica’s showbiz career didn’t suffer. She picked up credits in The Eye in 2008, The Office in 2009, Valentine’s Day in 2010, Little Fockers in 2010 and so on. Her latest work is on L.A.’s Finest, Killers Anonymous and No Activity.

These days, Jessica is continuing to balance her many responsibilities. However, it seems exciting things are ahead for the Into the Blue alum, who reacted to the incredible news of The Honest Company’s recent success during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I just I feel like this is the beginning of our next chapter and I’m just with my kids and my husband, it’s been such a journey getting to this point and I’m just thrilled,” she gushed.