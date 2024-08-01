Jessica Alba Looks Gorgeous in New Bikini Photo on France Trip

Jessica Alba looked sizzling in her latest bikini photo from her recent vacation in Provence! The Honest Beauty founder shared the gorgeous snap in a post on her Instagram page after getting away with her loved ones.

She captioned the Wednesday, July 31, Instagram post, “OOO exploring with my favorite humans.” In the pictures, Jessica, 43, spent quality time with her kids, Haven and son Hayes. Her husband, Cash Warren, was not pictured. The parents also share daughter Honor, who was not seen in the photos.

In the gorgeous bikini photo that captured her fans’ attention, the Dark Angel alum rocked a two-piece swimsuit with cherries printed on it, featuring red straps. Her son was perched on her back as they lounged together on a beach chair. She accessorized the look with a tan hat, sunglasses and large hoop earrings. With crystal-clear skies and the perfect view, it’s no wonder why Jessica opted to take a trip to paradise.

Courtesy of Jessica Alba/Instagram

Fans couldn’t get enough of the video Jessica made while wearing a black bikini a few days earlier. She danced along to Charli XCX’s song “Apple” in the clip.

In other pictures from the vacation, Jessica enjoyed some delicious-looking food, including roasted tomatoes and crepes drizzled with chocolate, and strolled with her family through the picturesque streets of their vacation destination. The Flipper actress’ fashion looks did not disappoint, with the star rocking a slew of outfits that were perfect for exploring the French city.

Jessica posed for one photo in front of a dreamy backdrop while wearing a white skirt with blue floral designs, a white tank top and a blue button-down shirt. The Golden Globe nominee opted to pair the ensemble with white sneakers and her tan hat.

“These photos are so beautiful!” one person commented, while another wrote, “How beautiful and relaxing for you and your family.”

The day prior, Jessica shared a video from her experience at the lavender fields in the south of France. “The fragrance was next level,” she told her followers.

“Absolutely stunning both the lavender fields and you and your kids,” one fan commented on the breathtaking video.

Her two youngest kiddos joined her in the field, posing for adorable snaps together as the wind caused their hair to blow around. Jessica revealed more details about the trip a few days earlier.

“Kicking off our fam summer ☀️vacay at the most magical place in Provence 💫Thank you @lecouventdesminimes for such an incredible stay – we couldn’t have dreamt up a better week 🫶” she captioned a Monday, July 29, photo. “The @loccitane spa was absolutely stunning 😍If you’re looking for a 10/10 deep tissue massage, ask for Morgane 🧖🏽‍♀️ But make sure to explore the facility regardless – there are so many different sensory experiences.”

“In terms of food, both of the restaurants on the property were insanity 🤤 We had one dinner at Le Feuillée which totally lived up to its hype – Chef Louis 👨🏻‍🍳 knows what’s up!” she added. “And then we ate breakfasts and dinners at Bistrot Pamparigouste which became an instant classic and Hayesies favorite.”