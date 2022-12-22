Soaking up the sun! Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, enjoyed a romantic day on the beach during their vacation to St. Barts on Tuesday, December 20. The couple spent some time in the ocean and packed on the PDA during the getaway.

Jerry, 68, wore black and gray swim trunks with a white T-shirt during the outing. Jessica, 51, looked absolutely flawless in a bright pink one-piece swimsuit with a square neckline. The front of the bathing suit had a small keyhole detail, the perfect touch to the stunning silhouette. She accessorized the look with a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses, simple gold necklaces and wore her hair in a ponytail.

While taking a dip together, the longtime couple shared a hug as they took in the stunning view around them. Jerry’s chiseled chest was on full display after submerging himself in the water. The comedian swears by his regular workout routine to help him stay in shape.

“Exercise, weight training and transcendental meditation, I think, could solve just about anyone’s life,” he explained during a December 2020 episode of “The Tim Ferriss Show” podcast. “I don’t care what you do, with weight training and transcendental meditation, I think your body needs that stress, that stressor. And I think it builds the resilience of the nervous system, and I think transcendental meditation is the absolutely ultimate work tool.”

They chatted on the shore, shared some laughs and looked like they were having a ball together in paradise. The trip came just a few days before their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The lovebirds, who wed in 1999 after meeting at a gym, share three children: ​​Sascha, Julian and Shepherd. Jessica was briefly married to Eric Nederlander in 1998 before splitting a few months after their wedding. The Seinfeld actor and the cookbook author previously revealed the secret to their lasting marriage.

“We always have fun, and we laugh and she’s got a great sense of humor,” Jerry gushed about his wife during a June 2019 interview with Closer. “She’s very quick and sarcastic and all the qualities that I like. She’s very sharp. She catches all the wrongness.”

Jessica also had adorable things to say about her hubby, adding, “[He’s] so funny! We cry. We just [love] making each other cry and laugh all day.” On Instagram, the mom of three has shared rare photos of Jerry and their kids over the years. In August 2022, they took a dreamy vacation to Italy after the comedian was away for five months shooting a new movie.

“Ciao Italy! It’s been way too long!” Jessica captioned a video montage of some highlights from their trip. “Thank you for your warm hospitality, delicious food and welcoming, wonderful locals. Our group will be back again to re-live such a glorious week.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Jerry and Jessica’s romantic beach vacation.