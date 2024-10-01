Jerry O’Connell’s two daughters are growing up so fast! The Talk host shared a photo of his twins, Dolly and Charlie, as he sent them off to homecoming.

On September 28, Jerry, 50, shared a photo of Dolly and Charlie, 16, dressed up to go to the event. He simply captioned the post “HOCO!” While his girls wore dresses, Jerry wore an MTV T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

“If Jerry smiled any harder I think his face would break,” one person wrote with a heart emoji. Another said, “You are a terrific girl Dad!”

The post came just a few days after Dolly and Charlie celebrated their birthday with a sweet 16 bash. “Happy Sweet 16 Dolly and Charlie,” Jerry and his wife, Rebecca Romijn, wrote in a caption on Instagram on September 23. “Magical night. We love you.”

In another post reminiscing about the party, Rebecca, 51, wrote, “Hugs kisses and gratitude to all the fellow mom/dad support for helping me put together Dolly and Charlie’s Sweet Sixteen. Special shout out to my pals from The Enterprise 🖖 We were aggressively kicked off the dance floor repeatedly by the pip squeaks, but it didn’t stop us from trying.”

During the party, Jerry wore a security shirt, which was seen in one of the photos from the event.

“Me and some of the other dads have security shirts,” he said during an episode of The Talk. “We’re going to walk around the party and make sure there’s no close dancing. We’re going to watch them, make sure there’s room to park.”

“It’s actually super stressful,” he said of the gig, before revealing that Dolly and Charlie are currently learning how to drive.

“For the first time, the other day, one of my daughters drove on the highway,” the dad of two said. “That was a big deal.”

Courtesy of Jerry O’Connell/Instagram

“She yelled at another driver. I was really proud of her,” he said. “She’s doing well!”

Rebecca is always equally as thrilled to discuss her daughters’ milestones publicly. During a May 2022 appearance on The Talk, she revealed her favorite things about motherhood.

“Snuggling with them, getting hugs from them, getting to be a part of watching them become these incredibly complete people, getting to curate this world for them, introducing them to the music we want to introduce them to, introducing them to the movies and books,” she said. “It’s an honor to raise them. They make me so proud.”

The actress also reflected on losing her late mother, who was an influence on her parenting style.

“It’s incredibly sad. I was very, very close to my mom, Elizabeth. She was also a great mother. She was a real free spirit,” Rebecca said. “She really nurtured my free spirit. She really encouraged me to think outside the box. She gave me roots and wings, and it’s what I hope to do for Dolly and Charlie as well. She believed that children should have the power of choice because when you chose your own path, you also learn about consequences and it really makes for a very complete person.”