Jeopardy! contestant Father Steve Jakubowski is the internet’s latest obsession! He took his hand at competing on the show on Thursday, September 19, and viewers at home couldn’t stop swooning over his charm and smoldering looks.

“For those of you it matters to there is a hot priest on Jeopardy tonight,” one person wrote on X, while another said, “Oh my god there’s a priest on Jeopardy tonight and they have to call him Father Steve EVERY TIME!!!!!!!!!!”

Father Steve is a Catholic priest who was born in Michigan and now works at a parish in Austin, Texas, after being ordained a Holy Cross priest in April, according to M Live.

During the episode, the Notre Dame graduate competed against Jen Feldman and Chris Lindsay. Initially, he was doing quite well ahead of the first commercial break, showing that he had a great wealth of trivia knowledge.

In the end, it was Jen who advanced onto the next round, sadly marking the end of Father Steve’s run on the show. The Final Jeopardy category was New York Movies and the prompt said, “Frank Sinatra got upset that a photo of him caught fire in a Brooklyn pizzeria in this film.” The answer was “What is Do the Right Thing?”

Though he only won $99 during Final Jeopardy, it’s clear that fans of the show are still in love with him, as per their social media comments.

“Hot priest on jeopardy tonight, a small win I needed,” one viewer wrote in a post on X, and another echoed the same sentiment, writing, “This Jeopardy contestant is a PRIEST? I’m about to convert.”

“Living for this hot priest on #Jeopardy that Ken has to call ‘Father Steve’ every time,” another comment on X said.

Some pointed out the resemblance between Father Steve and Paul Rudd. Others made a reference to the “hot priest” in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit show, Fleabag.

Another post on X said, “@Jeopardy immediately bring back Father Steve for ‘Second Chance’ #jeopardy @KenJennings.”

This wasn’t the first time that the internet fell in love with a Jeopardy! contestant. In July 2023, Anji Nyquist was dubbed by social media users as the “hottest contestant ever” after winning an episode of the show.

On Instagram, Anji held a Q&A session where she was presented with some interesting questions from her fans.

“I did an ‘ask me anything,’ and there were a lot of people who asked, ‘Would you do an OnlyFans? It would be really popular,’” she told The Sun. “I mean, that’s not my style, but it was flattering?”

“You’re gonna get some nice people, and you’re gonna get some creeps. I have been getting DMs from random men,” she revealed. “Most of it’s just nice, ‘you’re so beautiful, you’re the hottest contestant ever — which is so dumb. Jeopardy! is about your brain and your performance in this scenario.”

“It was flattering, though, because who likes seeing themselves on TV ever?” she admitted. “It was not what I was expecting, that’s for sure.”