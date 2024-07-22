Jenny McCarthy Recalls 'Horrifying' Memory From The View

Jenny McCarthy’s time cohosting The View was anything but uneventful. The Masked Singer panelist opened up about a memory from her time on the show that left the cast and crew completely shocked.

“I have some stories from there, and given, all of them turn funny,” Jenny, 51, said during an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast on July 17.

Jenny served as a cohost on The View from 2013 to 2014. She went on to explain that she was interviewing a guest on the show’s famous blue couch when she felt her period coming on.

“I just feel like this rush of a period, and when in your 40s, when you’re perimenopausal, you bleed out. You basically hemorrhage, you know, your uterus falls out,” she told Kelly, 53. “I’m sorry. But it does.”

The Scream 3 actress was wearing a dress at the time, revealing that she crossed her legs “harder” so that nobody would notice.

“So I wrap up the interview kind of early, and everybody gets up except for me. And I just sit there,” Jenny remembered. “I just sit there.”

“So now everybody’s doing something else, gone, and I’m sitting by myself. And I’m like trying to talk to someone. But I didn’t wanna say over the microphone, ‘I got my period. Please help me,’” she continued.

Finally, someone came up to her and she was able to tell them exactly what was going on. Jenny was advised to “get up and run,” but she was hesitant to do so.

“‘No, you don’t understand perimenopausal periods. This is going to be a disaster. You have to push me out with the couch,’” she recalled herself saying at the time.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

After a few moments, she was able to “glide past everybody” backstage and take care of it. But in the process, she thinks the cast and crew were freaked out. “They were all horrified,” Jenny concluded.

Kelly had a witty response to the story, quipping, “Talk about a scary movie. You’ve been through the craziest s–t.”

That wasn’t the only shocking confession that Jenny made during the podcast episode.

“I stole a cross from the Vatican and gave it to my mother,” the TV personality admitted. “My mom’s like, ‘You know, this is not OK.'”

Jenny explained the details about her trip to the Vatican with friends and how the heist happened.

“I was invited [to the Vatican] when I was in Italy, I was there for an eyeglass party or whatever, and they were like, ‘Do you want to go meet the Pope? Actually, the Pope’s not in town, but we can go in his apartment.’ I was like, ‘What?’ So we went, we literally at midnight went in the back of the Vatican and I went in his apartment and his hallways,” she shared.

But the antics didn’t stop there for Jenny and her pals.

“I tried on his hat. It was crazy,” she said. “It’s a whole story but my girlfriend came with me and when I got home in the hotel room, she goes, ‘I know your mom loves the Pope so much, so I stole her …'”