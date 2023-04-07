Beachside bombshell! Jenny McCarthy has the best taste when it comes to picking out the perfect swimsuits to wear to the beach. The Masked Singer judge’s bikini photos are absolutely breathtaking.

Jenny and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, are one beautiful couple who love spending time by the ocean. The pair enjoy showing off their toned bodies during beach trips together and packing on the PDA in the sand. In August 2019, the former talk show host and the New Kids on the Block singer celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in Turks and Caicos.

During the romantic getaway, Jenny dazzled in a hot pink bikini with polka dots and turquoise trim. She walked along the beach with her hubby, who went with a pair of black swim trunks and a stylish fedora. Donnie’s abs were on full display as he frolicked on the beach with his gorgeous spouse.

As if the vacation couldn’t get any better, the Blue Bloods star surprised Jenny with a vow renewal ceremony. He dressed in all white while his blushing bride donned a pale pink floor-length gown and wore her hair in soft waves. Renewing their vows has been a tradition they’ve continued to carry out on their wedding anniversary each year.

“We do it every year. And people go, ‘Why?’ And we go, ‘Why not?’ Because it’s just something we always want,” Jennie told Us Weekly in September 2020. “He surprised me this year with our minister. But we always do it! And it’s so nice to take that moment when you’re so busy to remember those words that you say to each other and the vows and the promises. Not that we need it, but it’s nice to do.”

Jenny is a mom to one son, Evan, whom she shares with her ex-husband, John Asher. Donnie and his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey, share two sons: Xavier and Elijah. Their blended family is their pride and joy and they all love escaping on tropical vacations to get out of frigid Chicago once in a while.

On her Instagram page, Jenny shares sweet glimpses of her trips as well as dishing out secrets to her age-defying look. In October 2021, the Two and a Half Men alum released her own vegan cosmetics brand called Formless Beauty.

“When I was growing up, I would just use Dove soap and drug store makeup, then of course, getting into this [Hollywood] business I started using very thick foundations and extremely heavy products,” she reflected in an October 2021 interview with People. “Now, as I’ve gotten older, I’m more conscious and mindful about what I put on my face.”

