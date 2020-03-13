Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is so relatable! A couple of days after she and her husband, Brian Hallisay, had the sweetest date night ever sharing a bottle of wine, Jennifer, 41, took to Instagram to note how much she loves the drink.

“Is it wine time yet?” the 9-1-1 star wrote on her Instagram Stories above a photo of herself looking into the camera. Although Jennifer didn’t say what brand she was planning on drinking, it’s probably the 2018 JLH Roussanne Santa Barbara County, the wine she made in March 2019. This bottle is also the same one she enjoyed with Brian on their date night on Monday, March 9.

“Got to have a moment with my love tonight. Just us watching the light fade and it was perfect,” Jennifer wrote about their romantic outing on Instagram. “The wine was really good. We have to breathe and take a moment. So important in all the craziness. Lucky to be married to my guy. #Love #wifeylifey #takeamoment #jlhwines.”

Jennifer loves the 2018 JLH Roussanne Santa Barbara County so much that she previously shared a photo of the bottle in July 2019. “When you go to dinner and get to order your own wine. Life is beautiful,” the actress penned the caption. She also used the hashtags, “@eatblueribbon,” “#roussannelife” and “#jlhwines.”

The brunette beauty revealed how she made her own bottle of wine in an Instagram post she shared in March 2019. “Like all things in my life this was a family venture. My daughter Autumn was the one who drew the flower and @iza_collects was able to bring this very special label to life,” she wrote. “My husband helped me every step of the way. My son Atticus cheered us on and loved running around the vineyard and @casadumetzwines made sure you guys will drink the whole bottle and want more. This has been a passion project for me and I’m so excited to share it with you guys really soon! More details to follow but for now … just gratitude and love. #familyiseverything.”

We don’t know about you, but we feel like opening up our favorite bottle of wine!