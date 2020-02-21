You go, birthday girl! Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrated turning another year older by sharing a stunning, makeup-free selfie. Ahead of her 41st birthday on Friday, February 21, the Ghost Whisperer star gushed over how excited she was to be ringing in the new year.

“Last day of 40! Can’t wait for 41!” Jennifer captioned the makeup-less snapshot on February 20. “Everyone said the forties are the best. I find that to be true. I am truly feeling blessed and sending blessings to all of you. I feel so loved and send love to all of you.”

The I Know What You Did Last Summer alum — who is the proud mom of daughter Autumn, 6, and son Atticus, 4, with husband Brian Hallisay — said she “can’t wait to continue manifesting and bringing abundance to my family and all those I love. I’m excited to go deeper, continue to grow as a person and be better, kinder, happier, healthier and more grateful,” she continued. “Let’s do this, 41!”

Along with her gorgeous photo and inspiring message, Jennifer also added the adorable hashtags, “41 is young,” “love,” “gratitude” and “I love birthdays” at the end of her caption.

Fellow actress Danica McKellar expressed her excitement as Jen embraced her 41st year. “Yes, the 40’s are the absolute best! 😊 Happy almost birthday!!” the Wonder Years alum, 45, wrote in the comments section. Fans of the Party of Five star also flooded her post, gushing, “The most beautiful 40-year-old woman in the world!!!!” Another echoed, “You still look 20. Gorgeous!”

As the brunette beauty listed all the reasons she’s grateful for another year, we bet her hubby and kids are at the top of the list. Although Jen doesn’t share much of Autumn and Atticus on her social media pages, she did once open up about one of the first things she learned about being a mom.

RF/Coleman-Rayner

“I think before becoming a parent, love was something that sounded beautiful and was out there and portrayed in movies and felt at certain times when I met my husband,” she revealed to Us Weekly in August 2019. “Then we very quickly started having kids, and the love that I feel for the person that allowed me to have that dream in having those children and the love that you have for your children, it opens you up in a way that makes you more vulnerable than you could ever possibly imagine.”

We hope Jennifer has the best birthday with Brian and their two kiddos!