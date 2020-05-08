How adorable! Jennifer Love Hewitt showed off the matching necklaces she received for her and daughter Autumn in honor of Mother’s Day. The beloved singer and actress revealed she’ll be rocking the custom jewelry with her 6-year-old mini-me on the special holiday on Sunday, May 10.

“Thank you @g.rockla for the beautiful necklaces! Autumn and I will wear them together and feel super cute,” Jennifer, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 8. “Happy Mother’s Day weekend to all the amazing mamas! Sending love.”

The Client List actress had the matching baubles on full display in an image she uploaded of the thoughtful gift. Jennifer’s necklace was made with brown beads and read “Mama” in bold, blue letters, while her daughter’s chain featured black beads and pink letters that read “AJH,” which stands for Autumn James Hallisay. The Hollywood star also had a gold-linked “love” necklace.

Later in the day, Jennifer gave a glimpse inside her pre-Mother’s Day plans. The Ghost Whisperer alum — who shares Autumn and son Atticus, 4, with husband Brian Hallisay — took to her Instagram Stories to share some photos of how they were gearing up to celebrate in quarantine.

“Flowers from my guy!” Jennifer captioned a pic of a gorgeous bouquet, before sharing an image of a “post-workout snack” of strawberries and blueberries made by Autumn. The proud mom also posted a snap of a creation made by her son. “Atticus made me my own Lego car garage. Being a mom is the best,” she gushed.

Parenting in quarantine, however, isn’t always a walk in the park. During a virtual appearance on The Talk in early April, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star opened up about the struggles she’s faced adjusting to homeschooling Autumn and Atticus.

“I was really frustrated at first, to be honest, [on] just how to do [it],” she confessed. “I couldn’t figure out if I had to teach them the way their teacher was teaching them, or teach them in a strict way or whatever.”

Jennifer admitted she was super hard on herself until a “friend” gave her advice. “[She] was like, ‘Look, this is your opportunity to teach your kids your way …. nobody’s doing anything in the world right now the way that they normally do it,’” she recalled.

Since she took her pal’s wise words to heart, “we’ve really made it our own thing,” the former Disney Channel star marveled. “My daughter said to me yesterday, ‘Hey, mom, do you think you could maybe come and be a teacher at my school when this is over?’ It meant a lot to me.”

We hope Jennifer has the best Mother’s Day with her family!