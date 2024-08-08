Jennifer Lopez has attached her name to a new project amid marital woes with Ben Affleck.

Two months after it was announced that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was gearing up to produce Netflix’s adaptation of Emily Henry‘s book Happy Place, the series has reportedly found its cowriter and showrunner. Deadline reported that Leila Cohan signed a deal to help bring the project to life on Monday, August 5. Jennifer will be producing Happy Place under her Nuyorican label with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Leila has worked on Bridgerton in the past, earning an Emmy nomination in 2021 for Outstanding Drama Series. It appears Jennifer is a huge fan of the show. On Wednesday, August 7, she posted in her Instagram Story, “I love Bridgerton so much.”

In fact, just last month, the Hustlers actress celebrated her 55th birthday with a Bridgerton-themed bash in the Hamptons, complete with gorgeous gowns, tons of flowers and horse drawn carriages. She called the party “exciting” in her Instagram Story and also shared a reflective post after the party.

“It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together,” she wrote in a message to her fans. “It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift.”

“Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you,” the post continued. “And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love.”

Gotham/GC Images

Ben, 51, did not attend the party, as he was spotted spending time on the West Coast. On the day of Jennifer’s birthday, he purchased a new home in Los Angeles for $20 million, according to a Redfin listing.

The purchase came after the Batman actor and Jen officially put their marital home on the market for $68 million in early July.

“The biggest casualty of their breakup are the kids, of course,” an insider told Closer on July 30. “Ben’s children love Jennifer, and her kids adore Ben. The new home is bittersweet because the kids see it as an end of their blended family. All the kids have bonded.”

A source told In Touch earlier that month that Ben was planning to celebrate the next chapter of his life with a party.

“Ben just wants to get away from it all and enjoy himself again and he wants to take his close friends with him,” the insider said. “He’s talking about arranging a big blowout at his place in Georgia, which is pretty ironic since that’s where he and J. Lo had their big wedding.”