Jennifer Lopez's Kids Emme and Max Look Grown Up in New Photos

Despite her recent marital woes, Jennifer Lopez had a huge smile on her face in new photos with her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer shared new pictures with her twins on Instagram on Sunday, July 28, and fans can’t believe how grown up they look. In the first picture, Jen, 55, looked over at Max, who is already taller than her! She wore a green dress with a white belt and silver jewelry, while her son wore a white outfit with his name printed above the pocket.

In a second photo, J. Lo grinned while posing for a selfie with Emme, who wore a plaid shirt and a pair of headphones around their neck. To finish off the post, Jen added a picture of her kids from when they were little. “My whole heart,” she captioned the post with green and white heart emojis.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

As longtime fans know, Jen has always had a sweet nickname for the twins, whom she adorably calls her “coconuts.” A few years back, she explained how the nickname came to be.

“I have called them that since they were born … Some babies are born with perfect hair, but mine were not,” she once said. “Most children are born with full bald hair and they look a bit like coconuts. So I started calling them ‘coconuts’ when they were little and in the end it stuck over time.”

The comments section of the Instagram post was full of comments with coconut emojis. “They are your not so lil coconuts,” one person wrote underneath the post, while another wrote, “The little cocos!”

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Others could not believe how fast time has been flying by. “Awwww this is just the most sweetest thing I’ve seen. OMG your cocos have grown so much,” one person penned.

“They have grown so much, I remember it seems like only yesterday that they were 5 years old,” another fan wrote.

Noticeably absent from the post was Jennifer’s husband, Ben Affleck, who has been spotted spending time on the West Coast in recent weeks. The pair put their marital home on the market for $68 million earlier this month amid rumored marital woes.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” an insider told In Touch in May. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame! They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Upon marrying J. Lo in 2022, Ben, 51, became a stepdad to Max and Emme. He is also a father to kids Violet, Fin and Samuel from his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

“The kids are old enough to know what’s happening,” a source told In Touch earlier this month. “Obviously, they’re very sad about it. In a perfect world they’d love it if there was a way that Ben and J. Lo could work things out, but they’re all pretty well resigned that’s not happening.”

Per the outlet, the kids all have good relationships with each other, and are hoping their bond withstands any turmoil in their parents’ crumbling marriage.

“To say they’re meddling and trying to get them back together is just not accurate. Most of all they just want them to be happy,” insider added. “What is true is that they’re vowing not to let this affect their bond. They’ve all been in touch throughout this split and Emme and Fin especially are staying super close.”