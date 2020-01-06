We’ve been ~waiting for tonight~ for so long! Jennifer Lopez stepped out at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, looking like a total goddess.

The longtime actress, 50, wore a green, gold and white gown, her hair slicked back in a crown of braids, while her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, looked dapper in a dark tux.

Now, as much as we love to fawn over J. Lo’s fashion sense and PDA-packed moments with her boo, it’s time to talk about her first-ever nomination.

The NYC native is up against some serious heavy hitters for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. Her category includes Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell, Annette Bening in The Report, Laura Dern in Marriage Story and Margot Robbie in Bombshell.

Needless to say, the competition is steep! However, J. Lo truly poured her heart, soul and body into her role as Ramona in Hustlers. “This was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever done physically, but it was all worth it in the end,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer revealed of her pole dancing lessons.

“It’s rough on your body. It’s real acrobatics, but I’m just trying to learn the mechanics right now because strippers have lots of time to practice,” she explained at the time. “You know, they’re there every night. You know, if they work the club every night. So they start learning little by little, but we have to do a crash course.”

Well, J. Lo, your hard work paid off … and then some! Good luck tonight, superstar.