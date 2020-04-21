While Jennifer Lopez isn’t married to Alex Rodriguez yet, she’s already proving she will be an amazing stepmom! The 50-year-old shared a heartwarming message in honor of her fiancé’s youngest daughter Ella’s birthday.

“To my loving, little Ella … the first day I met you, (you were so little then …) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, April 21. “You won my heart in a split second … you’re not so little anymore, but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs. P.S.: I have the dress saved for you!!” BRB, crying.

Alex was so in awe of the sweet post, he commented, “OMGGGGG,” followed by five heart emojis. We totally get it.

Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

J. Lo and A-Rod began dating in 2017, and it’s clear the couple and their children have bonded so well as a blended family. For Jennifer’s kids’ Max and Emme’s birthday in February, he shared some kind words about the twins. “Happy Birthday, Emme & Max!!!!! I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you!,” Alex captioned an Instagram post at the time. Aww!

While fans are excited about the families officially joining forces, it looks like we’ll have to wait a while. The “On the Floor” singer and the former MLB player were originally planning to get married this summer. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve put walking down the aisle on hold.

“It did affect it a little bit,” Jennifer recently revealed to Ellen DeGeneres during a video call interview. “So, we’ll see what happens now … I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”

“We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” Jen added. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

We wish them the best!