Jennifer Lopez gave fans a glimpse at some rare moments with Ben Affleck’s eldest child, Violet Affleck, over the weekend.

J. Lo, 54, shared a video with Violet, 18, in her Instagram Stories on July 13. The “On the Floor” singer let the wind flow through her hair as she sat in a car in the clip with Ben’s eldest child. They were also joined by Violet’s pal Cassidey Fralin during the car ride.

In the background of the video, Jen added The Kid LAROI‘s song “Girls” as the soundtrack. She also added some yellow hearts and a sun graphic, along with a banner that said “Summertime.”

Jen was spotted out with Violet in the Hamptons shortly after the car ride. The duo walked around the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show, which took place outside of the Historic Mulford Farm Museum.

Later on in the day, they got some ice cream together and strolled around town. Jen wore a flowy white blouse with jeans and sunglasses with her hair slicked back in a bun, while Violet donned a pink T-shirt and matching skirt with a face mask. Ben, 51, shares Violet, along with kids Fin and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Just recently, Violet made headlines when she gave a speech at the L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting on July 9 to oppose a potential law that would ban people from wearing face masks in L.A.

“I’m 18. I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I’m OK now, but I saw ​firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses,” she said in a video taken at the hearing. “One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see and even think stands to exacerbate our homelessness crisis, as well as the suffering of many people in our city.”

The Atlas star’s outing with Violet came on the heels of a rumored marital strain between J. Lo and Ben. An insider told In Touch last week that Jen felt like she was “getting all the blame” when it came to the chatter surrounding her marriage.

“Right now, Jennifer is just focused on getting her body back into the best shape possible and her career back on track with new projects and being the best mom she can be,” the source told the outlet. “She’s also making a concerted effort to improve her public image. It’s no secret that she can be quite the diva, but she also has a very down to earth side and wants to highlight that.”

It was also revealed that Jen and Ben officially listed their marital home in Beverly Hills for $68 million on July 11. They initially bought the home in May 2023 for $60 million. A separate source previously told In Touch that Jen was looking to start a new chapter in a new place with kids Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, amid the marital woes.

“There’s nothing to stop her from taking the kids and making a fresh start back in New York,” an insider told the outlet in late June. “They’ve got plenty of schools back east, and she’s got a great social circle there.”