She may be one of Hollywood’s most notable singers and actresses, but Jennifer Lopez said she would be nothing without her family. In fact, the iconic “Jenny From the Block” songstress admitted her strength and passion are inspired by the incredible women in her life.

“The strength I see in each and every one of them every day is what keeps me going,” the 50-year-old superstar recently shared with Daily Mail while praising her “mother, sisters and daughter” for inspiring her strong nature.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

As she was raised in the Bronx outside New York City by her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, alongside sisters Lynda Lopez and Leslie Lopez, Jennifer confessed she “leaned on my family” quite a bit. Prior to rising to international superstardom, the Second Act star had a tough time starting out in her 20s.

Now that she’s older, Jen makes a point to be as a great of a mom like Guadalupe. Although she loves being cast in hit moves like Hustlers and Marry Me, as well as selling out stadiums all over the world, the Grammy Award winner told Daily Mail that nothing takes precedence over her son and daughter.

“My kids always come first,” she insisted of 11-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “That might mean that I am on an airplane more than I otherwise would be, or flying through the night, but it’s so important to be there and watch them grow up.”

Jen — who is also the proud stepmom to fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 — told the outlet she hopes her kids know how important it is to always be on top of your A-game.

“Hard work pays off. Find something you love doing and are passionate about, and don’t stop until you accomplish your goals,” the Maid in Manhattan actress passionately shared. “It is OK to make mistakes, but it’s how you come back from them and grow that makes it all worth it in the end.”

The legendary music artist even explained why she had no reservations about turning 50 this past July. “It’s easy for people to get caught up in their age, but I looked at turning 50 as an opportunity,” Jen gushed. “There is still so much for me to accomplish in my career and as a mom and I can’t wait for the next phase of my life to play out.”

Jen couldn’t be a more amazing woman!