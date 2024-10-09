Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Canceled Her Summer Tour

Jennifer Lopez opened up about canceling her This Is Me… Live summer tour this year and what went into the decision.

The “On the Floor” songstress sat down for a chat with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, which was published on Wednesday, October 9.

“I was so sad about your tour,” Nikki, 40, told Jennifer, 55. “I was ready to go to multiple cities, so I will be there when it’s back on.”

“I can’t wait to get back out there,” the Hustlers actress responded. “I have the most understanding and loving fans in the world. Some fan bases can be spicy. Mine are just a bunch of lovers.”

Jennifer, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, said that the reason for the abrupt cancellation was so that she could spend more time with her family.

“I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life,” the mom of two explained. “And I’m glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself.”

Nikki replied, “I’m really glad that you had that time.”

J. Lo once again thanked her fans for getting where she was coming from when she decided not to go on tour this summer.

“I appreciate it and say thank you to everybody for understanding that, and I’ll be out there entertaining you and shaking my ass sooner than you know,” she said, to which Nikki responded, “We can’t wait. I’ll be there, front row.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jennifer first announced that she was canceling her tour in a post on her OntheJLo website on May 31.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she said at the time. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…” she concluded.

This summer, Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. In the August 20 filing, she listed their date of separation as April 26.

While Jennifer was completely heartbroken by her split from Ben, 52, she is looking forward to entering a new era of her life.

“It really did a number on her,” an insider told Life & Style on October 2. “Friends and family have noticed a major shift — she’s finally ready to move on. She decided to do some introspection — she says four divorces will do that. Get ready for an all new J. Lo — she wants to start a new chapter.”

Despite all of the changes going on in her life, J. Lo still feels a close relationship to Ben’s three kids, Violet, Fin and Samuel amid their divorce. He shares his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“She feels a bond with his children and won’t walk away from them,” the source added. “Even though J. Lo is moving on, it’s very difficult to let go of the close relationships she’s formed.”