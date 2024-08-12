Jennifer Lopez remembered late costar Robin Williams on the 10th anniversary of his death in a new Instagram post.

On Sunday, August 11, Jennifer, 55, posted a clip from the 1996 film Jack, in which she costarred with Williams. “We all have a lot more in common than you think…Celebrating 28 years of this very special movie JACK with the incomparable Robin Williams 🙏🤍 Cinema Sunday,” she captioned the post.

Williams died on August 11, 2014, of suicide at age 63.

“He was such a sweet soul. So happy you had the chance to work with him! 🥹 this movie is absolutely a must watch,” one person commented on Jennifer’s post, while another wrote, “Robin is so missed. What a legend. I’m so happy you two had the chance to work together.”

Among those who paid tribute to the late Birdcage actor on social media was his eldest son, Zak, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Valerie Velardi.

“Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Today, I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us — your family, your friends, and everyone you met,” he wrote in a tribute on Instagram. “You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family. Love you forever.”

Williams also welcomed kids Zelda and Cody with his second wife, Marsha Garces. On July 21, Zak posted a tribute on what would have been his father’s 73rd birthday.

“Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world,” he penned. “There’s not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I’m so grateful and proud to be your son. Love you forever.”

Zelda previously spoke out about how she relied on her friends and loved ones for support during her period of grief after her father’s death.

“I did have those friends who were lovely and I really appreciate when they were like, ‘Come on! Let’s go to Disneyland!’ and I was like, ‘No, not today. Having a panic attack today,” she told People in May 2017. “But the ones who would show up and brought groceries, sat down with me and just wanted to be there, those people made a huge difference.”

“They helped enormously in making me open up to people so I didn’t keep it all in and kind of get to a place of going, ‘This will never not have happened.’ You have to move forward without trying to push it aside, ’cause that doesn’t help,” she added of her support system.

She also revealed that each year on the anniversary of her dad’s death, she takes a social media hiatus.

“It’s hard for me on regular, good day to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss,” Zelda wrote on X in 2020 in a since-deleted post. “As I’ve said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed.”