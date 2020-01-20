Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles With Fiancé Alex Rodriguez at Dinner After the 2020 SAG Awards

There’s more to life than winning! Jennifer Lopez looked happier than ever following the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19. Despite not taking home Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Hustlers, the longtime A-lister, 50, still managed to have a fabulous evening … especially with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, by her side.

Hours after the star-studded event, the adorable pair were spotted dining at Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood. Additionally, J. Lo took to Instagram to share some sweet words about the evening: “What a night! Thanks to my fellow actors and the [SAG Awards] for my Best Supporting Actress nomination for Hustlers! Thank you to my Alex and my incredible team for supporting me tonight!”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you handle a loss gracefully. While Hustlers definitely saw some serious success at the box office, this is Jennifer’s second loss this awards season for her role as Ramona.

However, A-Rod, 44, continues to champion his ladylove every step of the way. “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion,” the retired MLB star wrote following the 2020 Golden Globes.

“To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. For countless musicians, dancers, actresses and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion,” Alex continued.

“To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves, Alex!

Although J. Lo wasn’t nominated for an Oscar, we do hope to see the couple at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. In the meantime, we’ll be obsessing over these post-SAG Awards photos.

