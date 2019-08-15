Well that’s one memorable present. Jennifer Lopez isn’t done giving her man Alex Rodriguez gifts for his 44th birthday, as the singer recently handed him the keys to a vintage blue Ford Bronco.

“@jlo thank you for the best gift,” the former athlete wrote on his Instagram Story, while showing his new car in the driveway. Take a look at it below!

Alex then proceeded to share a video of himself and his fiancée, 50, driving around while wearing nothing but a smile on their face. “Top down. Sunny day. Radio on,” the ESPN analyst captioned the clip. Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“You guys are the cutest,” one person said. Another added, “You guys are the most beautiful couple!! Please stay together forever.”

Alex’s new ride has everything from heated seats to a Bluetooth stereo to even diamond stitched upholstery. The seat armrests even have a 13 in it, in honor of his jersey number with the New York Yankees — restorations that may have cost up to $200,000. However, while all of this sounds incredible, the TV personality may want to be careful, especially since he was recently robbed while out having dinner with his pals in San Francisco.

“Among the items stolen were bags, camera, camera equipment, laptop computer, jewelry and miscellaneous electrical equipment,” the police recently told the ET. “The SFPD Burglary Unit is handling the investigation. By policy, we do not release victim information and/or identification. Additionally, we do not release the value of items damaged or stolen.” Alex was also not a happy camper of everything that went down.

“I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken,” he told the outlet. “I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.”

Well, it certainly seems like Alex is happy again.