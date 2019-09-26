Hooray! Jennifer Lopez announced on Thursday, September 26, that she was will be headlining the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. “This is happening. 02.02.20,” the 50-year-old wrote on Instagram. Of course, fans are so excited about the amazing news. One person wrote, “Yes, Queen!” while another echoed, “Love you, J. Lo.”

If J. Lo wasn’t enough of treat, she soon after shared that Shakira will be joining her at the halftime show as well. Could it get any better?! We can’t wait to see the Latin fire these ladies will bring to the stage.

AP/Shutterstock

The news comes after the “Jenny From the Block” singer shut down Milan Fashion Week at the Versace runway show. She strutted down the aisle in a revamped version of her iconic look from the 2000 Grammy Awards and honestly we are still shook. Aside from her runway debut, she is staring in Hustlers (currently in theaters) and recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in March. It seems like our girl in on top of the world right now.

Back in July, Jen and her man celebrated her 50th birthday and she looked so happy. Not only was her lavish party at the Gloria Estefan Estate on Star Island in Miami, but her man surprised her with the most epic gift — a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 GTS convertible which probably costs around $143,600, according to the car dealership’s website. Can you say, jealous?

The price tag was not a worry for Alex’s ladylove. The 44-year-old expressed his love for the star in the sweetest video montage for her big day. “Hi, baby girl. Just want to wish you a happy birthday,” he said in the clip. “Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do.”

Her hunk continued to say, “You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you, and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

Jennifer was, of course, touched by the sentiment. “I’m crying,” she replied, “I love our life … I love you so much … Thank you, my beautiful Macho.” We are so happy everything is on the up and up for our girl! Can’t wait to see what she brings to the halftime show.