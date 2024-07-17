Jennifer Lopez appeared not to squash reports that she and husband Ben Affleck are heading for a divorce. She opted not to post a second wedding anniversary tribute to the actor on Tuesday, July 16.

The duo continued to live apart, with Ben, 51, spending the summer in Los Angeles, while Jennifer, 54, stayed primarily in New York.

But in a sweet show that they are still a family, Ben’s daughter Violet, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, visited J. Lo in The Hamptons the weekend prior to her dad and stepmom’s anniversary.

Violet, 18, accompanied the “Let’s Get Loud” singer to the East Hampton Antiques and Design Show on July 13, then went out for ice cream together. The following day, the pair were photographed arm-in-arm in a show of unity as they headed to lunch at 75 Main in Southampton.

Jennifer shared a video to her Instagram Stories on July 13 of Violet and her close pal Casseidy Fralin in the back seat as she drove, with their hair blowing thanks to the open windows. The Enough star wrote on it, “Girls.”

Ben’s eldest child’s trip to visit her stepmother came shortly after he and J. Lo publicly listed their Beverly Hills mansion for sale at a price of $68 million on July 11. Their marital home had been the subject of sale rumors ever since In Touch reported exclusively on May 15 that Ben had moved out.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the source exclusively dished to In Touch. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The insider continued, “They’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The duo purchased the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion for $60 million in May 2023. Ben is currently living in a $100,000 a month rental home in Brentwood, California, closer to Garner, 52, and the former couple’s three kids.

Fans swooned over Ben and Jennifer’s love story when after calling off their first wedding in September 2003 and breaking up, the two reunited in April 2021, weeks after the “On the Floor” singer’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

By April 2022, J. Lo revealed Ben had proposed with a rare green diamond ring. The pair eloped to Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, and followed it up with a lavish wedding at the Argo actor’s Georgia estate on August 20, 2022.

At the time of their Vegas nuptials, Jennifer gushed about her new husband.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Atlas star wrote on her OnTheJLo newsletter.

“So, with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Jennifer continued. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”