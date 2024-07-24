Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her 55th Birthday With Swimsuit Photo

Just one week after spending her wedding anniversary without husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday by posting a gorgeous swimsuit photo on Instagram on Wednesday, July 24.

“This Is Me…Now 🎂” J. Lo captioned the picture, in which she donned a white one-piece swimsuit with gold hoop earrings and gold bracelets.

The couple has been at the center of speculation surrounding the state of their marriage for months after going 47 days without being photographed together between March and May.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Days ahead of her special day, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist celebrated with a birthday bash in The Hamptons, New York, on July 20, while Ben remained in Los Angeles. Jennifer had a Bridgerton-themed party with guests, including close family and friends, dressed in regency costumes.

Jennifer’s birthday is a far cry from when the Hustlers star turned 54 in July 2023. Ben, 51, threw J. Lo a party in their newly-purchased $60 million mansion, which they bought in May 2023. She shared video of her dancing on a table to Lizzo’s hit song “About Damn Time” during the celebrations on her OnTheJLo newsletter while gushing about her husband and blended family.

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” Jennifer wrote in the post.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer and her Oscar-winning husband didn’t acknowledge each other publicly on their second wedding anniversary on July 16. Jennifer went bike-riding in The Hamptons while Ben was photographed out and about in Los Angeles.

The Gone Girl star moved out of their marital mansion, In Touch reported exclusively on May 15. “The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source told the outlet. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the insider added.

Ben moved into a $100,000 rental home in Brentwood, California, closer to where his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, lives with the former couple’s three children.

More proof that Bennifer was on the rocks came on July 11, when the pair publicly listed their 38,000-square-foot house for a price of $68,000,000. The MLS listing noted that the mansion was “recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last 4 months.”

MEGA

The duo has spent the majority of the summer apart, with Jennifer living in The Hamptons and Ben remaining in Los Angeles. She took a solo trip to the Italian Riviera in June, a place the former lovebirds used to enjoy together.

In a show that Ben and Jennifer are still family, his eldest child, daughter Violet Affleck, visited her stepmom in The Hamptons. The Maid in Manhattan star shared a video with Violet, 18, in her Instagram Stories on July 13. The wind blew through the superstar’s hair while driving her stepdaughter and pal Cassidey Fralin during the car ride.

The trio took in the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show, and later headed out for ice cream. Jennifer and Violet walked arm-in-arm and the strolled around town, proving that no matter what drama is going on with Ben, their blended family is still close.