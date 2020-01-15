She may have not been recognized by the Academy for her role in Hustlers, but that is not getting Jennifer Lopez down, as she recently took some time to hang out with her two kids.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 15, to share a photo with her twins Emme and Max, both 11. “Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time,” the actress wrote alongside the photo featuring her all cozy with her little ones. People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“Snuggle time with my little one is the best part of my day,” one fan said. Another added, “I love it. Work hard and family first.” The entertainer shares Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The pair parted ways in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. However, even though the famous ex-couple may not be together anymore, Jennifer did once reveal how much the Grammy winner helped her, especially when she didn’t have much confidence.

“He saw where I suffered,” the performer explained while on Sunday Today.”‘You’re a great singer,'” Jennifer recalled her ex telling her. “I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time.” We know that Jennifer still has confidence now, even if she didn’t get nominated for Hustlers — where she plays the character Ramona, a stripper who chooses career over relationships. The role even helped her teach her daughter an important lesson.

“I love that you never see Ramona with a man. Except when she’s in the club or working,” the World of Dance judge explained to The New York Times. “When you do certain roles, you realize something about yourself. I’ve always been so much a romantic, so much about having a relationship, and this woman is the total opposite … To play that, to live in those shoes, to walk in those very high heels, in that skin, made me realize I’m out here on my own.”

“That’s what I need to teach my daughter,” Jennifer continued. “That aspect of it, that you can do it on your own. Women are not taught that all the time.”

What a mom!