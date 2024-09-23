Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Complete Relationship Timeline

The Complete Relationship History Between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Proceedings
Ever since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first got together in the early 2000s, fans haven’t been able to get enough of the A-list pair.
While the couple has had their ups and definitely their downs, what hasn’t changed is the fact that the world has been eager to keep up with Bennifer since it all began in 2002.
1 of 37
2 of 37
3 of 37
4 of 37
5 of 37
6 of 37
7 of 37
8 of 37
9 of 37
10 of 37
11 of 37
12 of 37
13 of 37
14 of 37
15 of 37
16 of 37
17 of 37
18 of 37
19 of 37
20 of 37
21 of 37
22 of 37
23 of 37
24 of 37
25 of 37
26 of 37
27 of 37
28 of 37
29 of 37
30 of 37
31 of 37
32 of 37
33 of 37
34 of 37
35 of 37
36 of 37
37 of 37
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Closer Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.