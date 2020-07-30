Blending families might not be easy, but Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez proved all it takes is a little love and patience. Since the two began dating in 2017, they’ve perfectly mastered raising their four children, Max, Emme, Natasha and Ella. By the looks of their cutest family photos, they’re all having a great time!

The “Jenny From the Block” songstress is the proud mom of her twins, Max and Emme. Jen welcomed her adorable son and daughter in 2008 alongside her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014.

As for Alex, the former pro baseball star welcomed his eldest daughter, Natasha, in 2004, followed by his youngest, Ella, four years later in 2008. Alex shares his beloved girls with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, whom he tied the knot in 2002. The former couple went their separate ways in 2008.

Now that Jen and Alex are one big, happy family, they can’t help but want to spend all their time with their kids. The Second Act star opened up about why she cherishes time at home with her handsome fiancé — who got down on one knee in March 2019 — and their growing brood.

“When you’re part of a busy family, when even the kids have their own schedules, that family time, that dinnertime, is such a sacred time,” she wrote via Instagram Stories while spending quality time with Alex, Max, Emme, Natasha and Ella in February. “That time that we get to spend with the kids and sit down and have a good meal quickly is key.”

Because of her hectic schedule as a singer and actress, Jen is always running around the country. However, a source close to the Hustlers star revealed she’s starting to scale back as the kiddos get older.

“Jennifer knows she needs to slow down. Her kids mean more to her than anything,” the insider explained to Closer Weekly in February. “But it goes against her nature to turn down work, so it’s a difficult adjustment for her.”

Fortunately, Jen gets a ton of help from her future hubby. Not only is Alex the best dad to their kids, but the Golden Globe nominee revealed he couldn’t share a better relationship with her only son, Max.

“Max is the one who always gets in trouble in the house,” Jen explained during an interview in March. “[Alex] had so much patience with him because he’s all over the place and he’s the most beautiful boy and the most loving boy. But he will knock this over in a second! All you hear through the house is ‘Max!’ all the time. Alex had this amazing patience with him.”

